Lady in Red or Bajan Madea charged for FirstCaribbean Wildey robbery

Police charged Tremaine Alexander Beckles 22 years of Lot # 38 Need Avenue, Lower Burney, St. Michael and

2. Daniel Elijah MacArthur Severin 24 years of Lower Burney, Mapp Hill, St. Michael

With the offence or Robbery which occurred on the 13th Day of May 2021 on the premises of First Caribbean International Bank Wildey, St. Michael.

Court Appearance

Both accused persons appeared in the District A Criminal Court #2 before Magistrate Manilla Renee on Monday 21st June 2021. They were each granted Bail in the sum of $5000.00 with one (1) Surety each.

The Prosecutor objected to Bail however, Magistrate Manilla Renee stated that there were not sufficient grounds to hold the two accused.

The accused were then instructed to report to District A Police Station every Friday before 6 pm.