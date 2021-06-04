GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE (2021) Angela Basset, Karen Gillan & Lena Headey – Action

by Bajan Reporter / June 4th, 2021

Director: Navot Papushado Writers: Ehud Lavski, Navot Papushado Stars: Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Lena Headey

In her turbulent life as a professional assassin, Scarlet was cruelly forced to abandon her daughter Sam and go on the run. Years later, despite the estrangement, Sam has also grown up into a cold blooded hitwoman. After a high-stake mission spins out of control, putting an innocent 8-year-old girl in the middle of the gang war she has unleashed, Sam has no choice but to go rogue. This ultimately leads her back to her mother and her former hitwomen sidekicks, who all join forces in an avenging war against those who took everything from them.

