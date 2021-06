Early Closure of the Barbados Accreditation Council (BAC)

Barbadians are being alerted the office of the Barbados Accreditation Council (BAC) located at Manor Lodge Complex, Lodge Hill, St Michael, will be closed on Wednesday, 30th June and Thursday, 1st July.

This is to facilitate a staff development exercise at a location off-site.

The Board and Management of the Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.