Destination Barbados TV not affiliated with BTMI’s ‘Destination Barbados’

Stakeholders in the Tourism Industry will have an opportunity to reach millions of potential visitors in Barbados’ major tourism markets when Destination Barbados Television is launched later this month.

The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) channel, which will be available on the Roku Network, will promote Barbados as a unique Tourism destination through a series of videos, featuring Tourism related products and services, including places of interest, festivals, cultural and sports activities on the island.

As we seek to revive our Tourism product post COVID, we have to be innovative in our attempts to attract as large a market share as possible.

The Destination Barbados Television channel will be available for viewing in over 51 million households in the United States.

The channel will also be available in millions of households in Latin America and in parts of Europe including the UK, Ireland and France.

The Roku platform was chosen because it is the fastest growing content delivery platform in international television. It has been the choice of major news and entertainment networks for the delivery of their content to televisions worldwide.