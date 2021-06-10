Destination Barbados TV not affiliated with BTMI’s ‘Destination Barbados’

by Bajan Reporter / June 10th, 2021

Stakeholders in the Tourism Industry will have an opportunity to reach millions of potential visitors in Barbados’ major tourism markets when Destination Barbados Television is launched later this month.

The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) channel, which will be available on the Roku Network, will promote Barbados as a unique Tourism destination through a series of videos, featuring Tourism related products and services, including places of interest, festivals, cultural and sports activities on the island.

As we seek to revive our Tourism product post COVID, we have to be innovative in our attempts to attract as large a market share as possible.

The aim is to reach potential travelers in their living rooms where we stand the best chance of not only impressing them, but also motivating them into vacationing in Barbados.

The aim is to reach potential travelers in their living rooms where we stand the best chance of not only impressing them, but also motivating them into vacationing in Barbados.

The Destination Barbados Television channel will be available for viewing in over 51 million households in the United States.

The channel will also be available in millions of households in Latin America and in parts of Europe including the UK, Ireland and France.

The Roku platform was chosen because it is the fastest growing content delivery platform in international television. It has been the choice of major news and entertainment networks for the delivery of their content to televisions worldwide.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • All Terrain 2021 May 336x280 1
  • SG Creative Right Brain Ad 336x280 01 1
  • Poster7 120x600