Castries’ Chastanet Regime reveals Price Increases For Gas, Diesel & LPG

by Bajan Reporter / June 21st, 2021

St Lucians are hereby notified in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline, diesel, LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed.

The retail price of kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from <strong><em>Monday, June 21, 2021</em></strong>.

  • GASOLINE increased from $3.06 to $3.07 per litre or $13.93 to $13.95 per gallon
  • Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.54 per litre or $7.00 per gallon
  • Diesel increased from $2.83 to $3.07 per litre or $12.85 to $13.95 per gallon
  • 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $31.33 to $31.65 per cylinder
  • 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $34.46 to $34.81 per cylinder
  • 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $208.13 to $211.31 per cylinder

St Lucians are also reminded the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be Monday 12th July 2021.

