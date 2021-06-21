Castries’ Chastanet Regime reveals Price Increases For Gas, Diesel & LPG

St Lucians are hereby notified in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline, diesel, LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed.

GASOLINE increased from $3.06 to $3.07 per litre or $13.93 to $13.95 per gallon

St Lucians are also reminded the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be Monday 12th July 2021.