CARICOM COLLABORATION: TriSzy and Jayy Lav featuring Munga Honorable – “Pretty N Clean”

Summer 2021 is about to get in full gear and Hip-Hop artists TriSzy and Jayy Lav have joined forces with dancehall act Munga Honorable and cooked up what is sure to be the hot gyal anthem of the Season, with their latest release, “Pretty N Clean.”

For him, it did not matter that the artists were not from the land of Dancehall and Reggae.

“It’s all about bringing a new style to the music scene. If it’s a hit the music will sell itself,” he says, giving his stamp of approval for this Regional collab.

Their connection through the song seemed destined, says TriSzy, as the instrumental had been sitting in his inbox for over a year and within a matter of weeks the full track was recorded.

“When we finally decided to use the riddim, Jayy Lav posted it to Instagram. All we had was the hook and two verses- mines and hers. A friend of hers offered to shop it around the dancehall scene and Munga was one of the first artists to reach out and the energy felt so right, we decided to move with him.”

TriSzy who starts off the song with the hook and first verse, shouts out to the beautiful ladies who “smell like flowers” while still bigging up the men who themselves look great and cause the ladies to “forward.”

Born in Brooklyn, Jayy Lav has been performing with T.M.B since 2015, and as the lone female in the crew, she certainly holds her own. She holds nothing back as she sings her praises of the ladies in “Pretty N Clean.”

“Pretty N Clean” was released on June 21st 2021 and is available on all streaming platforms. The video will be shot in Jamaica and released in early July. To listen to “Pretty N Clean” click HERE.

Follow TriSzy, Jayy Lav and Munga Honorable on Instagram.