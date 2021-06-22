CARICOM COLLABORATION: TriSzy and Jayy Lav featuring Munga Honorable – “Pretty N Clean”

by Bajan Reporter / June 22nd, 2021

Summer 2021 is about to get in full gear and Hip-Hop artists TriSzy and Jayy Lav have joined forces with dancehall act Munga Honorable and cooked up what is sure to be the hot gyal anthem of the Season, with their latest release, “Pretty N Clean.”

A fully Caribbean production, the single was produced by DJs<strong> Kharem Baron</strong> (DJ IG AKA Iggy On D beat) and <strong>DJ CM</strong> (Carlie Martin) of Grand Bay Dominica.<strong> TriSzy</strong> (real name Tristan Shillingford) also has Dominican roots, while<strong> Jayy Lav</strong> (Jada Lavender) reps for Guyana and Panama. <strong>Munga Honorable</strong> who joined the project after a snippet of the catchy track was posted to Instagram, was born Damian Rhoden in St. Mary, Jamaica.

For him, it did not matter that the artists were not from the land of Dancehall and Reggae.

“It’s all about bringing a new style to the music scene. If it’s a hit the music will sell itself,” he says, giving his stamp of approval for this Regional collab.

Their connection through the song seemed destined, says TriSzy, as the instrumental had been sitting in his inbox for over a year and within a matter of weeks the full track was recorded.

“When we finally decided to use the riddim, Jayy Lav posted it to Instagram. All we had was the hook and two verses- mines and hers. A friend of hers offered to shop it around the dancehall scene and Munga was one of the first artists to reach out and the energy felt so right, we decided to move with him.”

A few WhatsApp calls and emails later, the track was recorded and sent to <strong>TriSzy</strong> and team for mixing and mastering.

TriSzy who starts off the song with the hook and first verse, shouts out to the beautiful ladies who “smell like flowers” while still bigging up the men who themselves look great and cause the ladies to “forward.”

Earlier this year he introduced himself to the Dominican public with the release of his video "If Is One Thing," which was filmed on the island where he grew up. TriSzy has been performing for over 10 years and is part of the Musical collective Tha Mixed Breed (T.M.B), which also includes<strong> Jayy Lav</strong>.

Born in Brooklyn, Jayy Lav has been performing with T.M.B since 2015, and as the lone female in the crew, she certainly holds her own. She holds nothing back as she sings her praises of the ladies in “Pretty N Clean.”

<strong>Munga Honorable</strong> adds much heat to the already hot track with his contribution, which rounds up the song. Known for popular tracks such as "<em>Bad from Mi Born</em>" and "<em>Nah Mad</em>", he started out in Dancehall when he entered the Red Label Wine Superstar Competition in 1997. He moved on opening for firebrand act Capleton, whom he cites as one of his mentors and is now a popular figure in Dancehall.

“Pretty N Clean” was released on June 21st 2021 and is available on all streaming platforms. The video will be shot in Jamaica and released in early July. To listen to “Pretty N Clean” click HERE.

Follow TriSzyJayy Lav and Munga Honorable on Instagram.

 

