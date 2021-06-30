BWA to Make New Connection in the Mount, St. George

The Barbados Water Authority informs residents of St. George that it will be making a new connection in The Mount on Thursday, July 1st between 10 am and 6 pm.

As a result, residents and businesses located in The Mount, Mount Tenantry, Drax Hall to Drax Hall Hope, Drax Hall Jump and surrounding districts may suffer low pressure or a water outage during this time.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist. A water tanker will also help residents in the affected areas while work is ongoing.

The BWA apologises for any inconvenience this installation in the Mount, St. George on Thursday, July 1st may cause.