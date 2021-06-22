BWA to Conduct Electrical Upgrade at Hampton Pumping Station

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform residents in St. Philip and Christ Church that it will be conducting an electrical upgrade at its Hampton Station on Wednesday 23rd June starting around 9 am.

The station will run on generator power for the duration of the works. Once the work is completed, the electrical source will be switched back to the utility supply.

This process could impact customers in some St. Philip and Christ Church districts as their water supply may be interrupted for short periods.

The BWA thanks you for your understanding and apologises for any inconvenience this emergency work may cause. The Authority will update on the progress of the work.