BRANDON CAMPHOR AND ONEWAY’S A CAPPELLA RENDITION OF “LIFT EVERY VOICE” IS THE SOUNDTRACK FOR BLACK MUSIC MONTH

As USA realises, Black Music Month, an annual celebration of Black Music and its creators, celebrated in June, there is one song that embodies the culture and heritage of African-American struggle and hope in America. That song, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” more commonly known as The Black National Anthem, is a mainstay during Black History Month and during rallies and protests calling for an end to racial injustice.

Brandon Camphor & OneWay (BC1Way), a dynamic young vocal quartet of four lead voices – Brandon Camphor, Julia McMillan, Angela Jones, and Fred Cleveland – are insuring with their new rendition that “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is on every playlist for Black Music Month as well. The inspirational vocal group has released an a cappella rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” that reintroduces the song to new generations. “Lift Every Voice and Sing has been covered by so many amazing voices and we thought it appropriate to share our version during Black Music Month. Just as you can’t start a game without singing The Star-Spangled Banner, we cannot kick off Black Music Month without Lift Every Voice and Sing,” shares Brandon Camphor, musical director and founder of BC1Way. “It is the epitome of Black Music!”