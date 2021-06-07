BOA Olympic Day 2021 Celebrations

In 2020 the Olympic Day celebrations were staged in Barbados as a virtual week of activities. The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) has this month announced that the event is back again this year with a new feature. Olympic Day will again be celebrated as a week of activities, from June 21 – 26 with the highlight being the Olympic Day run on Saturday June 26.

The Olympic Day concept was first launched in 1987 by the IOC Sport for All Commission, in a bid to encourage all National Olympic Committees (NOC) to celebrate Olympic Day and promote the practice of sport to all. Olympic Day nowadays is much more than just a run or a sports event. It has developed into the only annual worldwide celebration of the Olympic Movement and is a day to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. Olympic Day is based on three pillars of “Move”, “Learn”, and “Discover”. Around the world, NOCs are organizing sports, cultural and educational activities for all, regardless of age, gender, social background, or sporting ability.

Barbados’ Olympic Day Activities (July 21 -25)

1. Learn a New Sport

A number of National Federations will have an opportunity to perform a display of their sport online and appeal to the public to join the sport. Members of the public will be encouraged to sign up to learn the sport when protocols allow for participation in the specific sport. In keeping with the BOA’s commitment to inclusion, the National Federations will show how the disabled can participate in their sport and will encourage them to sign up as well.

2. Virtual week-long Walk (July 21 -25)

The public is invited to participate in a competition to walk the longest distance over the week. Individuals can walk as often as they wish during the week in order to accumulate their distance. Attractive prizes will be at stake for the week-long walk.

3. Plant A Tree

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognizes its responsibility to promote sustainable development, and “considers the environment as an integral dimension of Olympism, alongside sport and culture.” In keeping with that philosophy, the BOA has included tree planting as one of its activities this year to raise environmental awareness and, in particular, to highlight the importance of trees to health and combatting global warming. The tree planting exercise will also be part of a commemorative initiative.

Trees will be planted to commemorate individuals who have made a contribution to sport in Barbados.

4. Run with an Olympian: Virtual 2K Run on June 26

Olympians will garner support from and collaborate with National Federations to attract as many members as possible to register under their name. They will also be trying to get other members of the public to register with them. The Olympian completing the run, and with the most persons finishing, will be the winner. The BOA will make a donation to a charity of the Olympian’s choice as the prize. Along with individual prizes, there will be a prize for the NF with the most participants completing the run.