Bitt globally awarded as Central Bank Digital Currency Partner

For its work on the DCash pilot, global fintech company, Bitt, was awarded as the 2021 Central Bank Digital Currency Partner by the industry’s leading information resource – Central Banking Publications.

The announcement came during the virtual Central Banking FinTech and RegTech Global Awards which celebrated the innovations and achievements of central banks and technology partners around the world, in the areas of financial and regulatory technology.

Rachael King, Chair of the Central Banking Awards Committee and Associate Editor of Central Banking, stated that, “(Bitt) provided a central bank with a complete end-to-end CBDC solution, from technology development through to marketing and training for consumers and stakeholders”.

Chief Executive Officer, Brain Popelka, proudly commented, “It’s immensely gratifying to be recognised by the thought-leaders of your industry, especially when it’s for your work in charting a new course. The pandemic was certainly a challenging time, but we’re proud that our team was able to persevere and launch the world’s first CBDC in a currency union”.

Popelka acknowledged everyone involved in the ongoing CBDC pilot, “Thank you to the Governor and staff of the ECCB for engaging and trusting Bitt as a proud partner on this historic journey. On behalf of our board, investors and the entire team at Bitt, thank you – Central Banking – for awarding Bitt as the 2021 Central Bank Digital Currency Partner“.

Commenting on the award, Simon Chantry, Co-Founder of Bitt, stated: “Thank you to Central Banking for recognising our achievements with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). We look forward to a lot more to come.”