27 year old man from Green Hill sought by Police for Questioning

by DevilsAdvocate / June 11th, 2021

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a wanted man. He is KIASTAN HALLEN CLARKE, alias “NOTCHY” 27 years, of 2nd Avenue, Green Hill, St Michael who is wanted for questioning in connection with a number of serious matters. He is considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

<em>KIASTAN HALLEN CLARKE</em> is of brown complexion and slim build. He has a flat forehead, small ears, small brown eyes, a bulbous nose and thick mouth. He has a number of tattoos about his body including the following: "<strong>K.O The God</strong>" with dollar signs and stars on his chest; Initials "<strong>KHC</strong>" on his left forearm; the image of "<strong>Playboy Girls</strong>" on his right forearm and the image of a Lion on his right shoulder.

KIASTAN HALLEN CLARKE is advised that he can present himself to the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department, District ‘E’ Police Station, Major Walk, Speightstown, St Peter accompanied by and attorney-at-law.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of KIASTAN HALLEN CLARKE, is asked to contact the Northern Division Criminal Investigations Department at telephone number 419-1737 District E/ Police Station at telephone number 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
