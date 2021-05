Woodbourne, St Philip teen located and returned Home

Jaydan Otricia Barrow, 15 years, of Berlin Road, Woodbourne, Saint Philip, who was reported missing by her mother Patricia Sealy on Friday 21st May 2021, was traced on Sunday 23rd May 2021 and has returned home safely.

The Royal Barbados Police Force would like to thank the members of the public and media for their assistance.