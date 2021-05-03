Want to learn Medical Spanish?

Hibiscus Health Caribbean Inc. has partnered with Canopy to equip frontline clinicians and administrative professionals alike with highly effective tools, and to ultimately elevate the quality of care for patients by breaking down the communication barrier.

CanopyLearn Medical Spanish Online Courses are tailored for medical use and developed for the busy schedules of healthcare professionals. Medical topics have been spread across all three levels, covering major medical treatments of both physical and mental health as well as general knowledge to various medical specialties.

The wide spectrum of medical topics is the perfect learning resource not only for Medical students or Nursing students, but also healthcare professionals in different specialties including Medical Doctors (MD), Doctor of Osteopathic (DO), Physician Assistants (PA), Registered Nurses (RN), and Pharmacists.