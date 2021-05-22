Upgrading of Barbados’ Fishing Industry on the Move

Government says it will continue the push to have all fishing facilities brought up to the phytosanitary standards of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in an effort to gain access to the European market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMABE Barbados (@mmabe_bb)

Renovated at a cost of $1.5 million by the Barbados Port Inc. (BPI), the market, known for its Sunday limes and bustling business, is now disabled friendly and outfitted with solar panels on the roof, in support of Government’s thrust towards renewable energy. It also features lighting designed to protect hatchling turtles, and has a variety of plants.

Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy, Kirk Humphrey, described the facility as a “full total blue economy package” while addressing the official opening ceremony.

One includes the placement of 20 FADS – fishing aggregating devices – in the island’s waters, so that “the fish will gather there and fishermen will know where they can go get fish and that is transformative“.

“We are also working on what we call a tuna project that will allow us to catch the same amount of tuna or more. But if we loin the tuna in Barbados, we get more value for the tuna. So that fishermen will make more money without making it in an unsustainable way; so we are also doing that. We are also looking at giving fishermen access to vessels through a lease-to-own arrangement which we have already started, and I have already built the first boat and you all will see it very soon. We are going to make it a very modern vessel,” he stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMABE Barbados (@mmabe_bb)

Minister Humphrey noted that all of the fish markets renovated so far in the past three years including Tent Bay, Oistins, Bridgetown, Speightstown, and Pile Bay, all have facilities allowing them to meet phytosanitary standards. This, he assured, will also be included in those facilities yet to be renovated at Paynes Bay, Weston and Consett Bay.

Chairman of the BPI, Peter Odle, said Pile Bay was “dear” to the BPI, and noted that the new facility added to the charm of the beach and had become a “safe haven” from the “hustle and bustle” of the Port of Bridgetown.

“Efforts must be made, therefore, to ensure that maritime industries, the use of ocean space and resources are ecologically sustainable, and that economic activities pursued are in balance with the long term carrying capacity of the ecosystems,” he said, noting that this was at the core of the Port of Bridgetown’s strategic vision.

Mr. Odle also disclosed that the BPI had signalled its intention to become involved in the refurbishment of the Weston Fish Market in St. James, which is currently at the design stage.