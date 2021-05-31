TWO MEN WOUNDED OVER THE WEEKEND BY DALKEITH, NEAR GROTTO APARTMENTS

by DevilsAdvocate / May 31st, 2021

Police from the Hastings/Worthing Station responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the Grotto near Dalkeith, St. Michael which occurred about 7:55 pm on Sunday 30th May 2021. Where it was reported that two males had received gunshot injuries.

C I R C U M S T A N C E S

On the aforementioned time and date, the victims were among a group of men liming by at a bus stop in the area. While there, two unknown men who were passing by opened fire on the men resulting in the two victims receiving gunshot injuries. The assailants ran away from the scene. The victims were both transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

Anyone who may have information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608/7614, Police Hotline at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
