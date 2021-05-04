Two in Remand for Richmond Gap murder

Police have arrested and formally charged Jermaine Sellasie Bartlett 19 years Block 3 A Fernihurst St. Michael and Ashari Zidane Agard 21 years 5D Neptune Road Deacons Farm St. Michael for the murder of Shaken Shaquan Robert Joseph 19 years of President Kennedy Drive St. Michael who was shot and killed on Saturday 10th April 2021 at Mayers Land, Richmond, St. Michael.

Both were also charged for the offence of Use of Firearm. In addition, Ashari Agard has been charged for the offence of possession of ammunition.

They both appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes as the District ‘A’ Criminal Court on Monday 3rd May 2021 where they were not required to plead to the indictable offences.

They were both remanded into custody to Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds and are scheduled to reappear on the 31st of May 2021.