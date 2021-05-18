TRIO REMANDED UNTIL MID-JUNE

Police Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department at Oistins Police station have arrested and formally charged several individuals for a number of serious criminal offences which occurred on Wednesday 12th May 2021 at Gall Hill and Cane Vale Crescent both in Christ Church. The individuals and charges are:

4. (a) Trevor Junior Griffith, 38 years of Block 16E, Gall Hill Housing Area, Christ Church and (b) Julian Renaldo Nicholls, 28 years of Montrose, Christ Church that they on the 12th day of May 2021 recklessly and unlawfully discharged a firearm in a public place to wit Cane Vale Crescent #1 in a manner that placed Ronaldo Ellis in danger of death or Serious Bodily Harm.

They all appeared at the Oistins Magistrates’ Court on Monday May 17th 2021 before Magistrate Deidre McKenna where they were not required to plead to any of the charges which are all indictable. They were all remanded into custody to Her Majesty’s Prison, Dodds, St Philip and are scheduled to reappear on the 14th of June 2021 at same court.