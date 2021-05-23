Ti Koko and Kush Kush go to school with children of the Virgin Islands

by Bajan Reporter / May 23rd, 2021

Ti Koko and Kush Kush by Patricia G. Turnbull is now on the School Reading List for Grade 4 students, said Janice George Harris, Education Officer for Language Arts and Theatre in the Ministry of Education, Tortola, Virgin Islands.

The progress of this excellent storybook published in the Caribbean has landed it in the curriculum of the Virgin Islands,” said Jacqueline Sample of House of Nehesi (HNP), the book’s publisher in St. Martin.

Ti Koko and Kush Kush, which was issued in 2018, is also under consideration for a Teachers Workshop for the next school year, said Dr. Turnbull.

The workshop would explore and position the illustrated book “as a cross-curricular resource, linking language arts, literature, social and cultural studies, history, environmental and plant science,” said Dr. Turnbull, who is also an educator.

Patricia G. Turnbull (R), author of Ti Koko and Kush Kush, holding the storybook with bookseller Seema Omroa of Island Services, Ltd., Tortola. (P. Turnbull photo.)

Patricia G. Turnbull (Right), author of Ti Koko and Kush Kush, holding the storybook with bookseller Seema Omroa of Island Services, Ltd., Tortola. (P. Turnbull photo.)

Leading environmentalist Tadzio Bervoets has called Ti Koko and Kush Kush “magical” for its bayside and nature-focus storyline and artwork. HNP children’s books like Claude’s Adventure by Wendy-Ann Diaz (St. Thomas), Lizzy Lizard by Robin Boasman (St. Martin), and Ti Koko are “creatively multipurpose,” said Sample.

“Our children’s books, like Ti Koko, are for the joy of reading at home. And so far they are all potential ‘cross-curricular resource’ titles, with richly illustrated stories set in our region, for Caribbean classrooms,” said Sample on Sunday.

“The writing quality, and the book design and production of these books also make for a competitive fit for classrooms around the world that are seeking original stories and fascinating Caribbean experiences,” said Sample.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • All Terrain 2021 May 336x280 1
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 Mompreneur
  • Poster7 120x600