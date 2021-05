THE PROTÉGÉ (2021) Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton & Maggie Q

This pic follows Anna (Maggie Q) and Rembrandt (Keaton) – two of the world’s premiere assassins who share a mysterious past from Vietnam. For years, they traversed the globe competing for high profile contracts. But when Anna’s mentor Moody (Jackson) is murdered, she and Rembrandt must form an uneasy alliance and return to Vietnam to track down his killer.