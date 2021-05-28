The early favourites to win Super Bowl LVI

With the NFL Draft having recently taken place, it’s a good time to take a broad look at how the NFL might shape up during the 2021 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ impressive Super Bowl success in February is still fresh in the memory, and it’s no surprise that they are one of the favourites with the online betting sites to repeat the trick next year.

But there are plenty of teams with a strong chance of denying them, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold come the beginning of the regular season. Every team’s aim will be to reach that all-important Super Bowl next February, so let’s take a look at a few of the main contenders to get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Kansas City Chiefs

It’s no surprise that the Kansas City Chiefs are one of the hottest tips to go all the way this season and win the Super Bowl. After all, the Chiefs were the champions in 2020, and lost to the Buccaneers in the final this year, so it’s clear that they still have the talent and knowhow necessary to go all the way again.

In Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs boast arguably the best young quarterback in the NFL, and that kind of talent is difficult to reckon with. With a roster heavily motivated to make up for losing Super Bowl LV, many feel that the Chiefs will get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy again next February.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Of course, the defending champions can never be discounted, and with Tom Brady on their side, anything is possible. Brady helped inspire the team to their second Super Bowl triumph, a memorable moment for the venerable quarterback, but the Bucs’ success was a collective effort among the entire roster, and head coach Bruce Arians.

It’s a big ask to repeat the trick, but with the winning feeling still marinading the Raymond James Stadium after the Bucs’ win on home soil in February, you just never know.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills came so close to reaching the Super Bowl last season, but in the end the Kansas City Chiefs denied them a trip to Tampa Bay by defeating them in the AFC Championship game. According to the online betting tips, the Bills could be on course to go one better this year and make it through to the Super Bowl, and even lay claim to the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Bills were dominant in the AFC East last season, winning 13 of their 16 games, and that winning mentality may well carry them to further good form this season. History is not on their side, though. Along with the Minnesota Vikings, the Bills have the worst Super Bowl record, having appeared in the NFL showpiece four times but never getting the win. Could they produce a magical moment for their long-suffering fans by winning Super Bowl LVI? We’ll just have to count down the days to the 2021 season, and wait and see!