The Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine (CAAP) is making a stand for Palestine this Friday 21st May

by Bajan Reporter / May 20th, 2021

The Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine (CAAP) strongly condemns the latest aggression by the Israeli occupiers of Palestinian lands on the Palestinian people.

CAAP will be making a stand for Palestine in protest on Friday May 21st, 2021 at 3pm outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Culloden Road.

CAAP will be making a stand for Palestine in protest on Friday May 21st, 2021 at 3pm outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Culloden Road.


CAAP will at the protest reiterate its call for the Government of Barbados to recognize the State of Palestine and establish diplomatic relations. Most Caribbean countries have recognized the Palestinian State. Barbados is among a few countries of this region that have not done so to date.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • All Terrain 2021 May 336x280 1
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 Mompreneur
  • Poster7 120x600