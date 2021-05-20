The Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine (CAAP) is making a stand for Palestine this Friday 21st May
The Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine (CAAP) strongly condemns the latest aggression by the Israeli occupiers of Palestinian lands on the Palestinian people.
CAAP will at the protest reiterate its call for the Government of Barbados to recognize the State of Palestine and establish diplomatic relations. Most Caribbean countries have recognized the Palestinian State. Barbados is among a few countries of this region that have not done so to date.