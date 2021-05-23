THE BATMAN – Catwoman (2021) Zoë Kravitz

by Bajan Reporter / May 22nd, 2021

Director: Matt Reeves Writers: Peter Craig, Bob Kane & Bill Finger (Batman created by Both) Stars: Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz

Director: Matt Reeves
Writers: Peter Craig, Bob Kane & Bill Finger (Batman created by Both)
Stars: Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz

In the original comics, The Riddler’s real name is Edward Nygma and in the New 52 storyline, his surname is changed from Edward Nigma or Nashton to Nigma. The film’s version will be Edward Nashton

 

