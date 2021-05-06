The Barbados Lottery Equips Youth, Education and Service Organisations with PPEs to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19

.

The targeted series of donations which occurred between January and April largely benefited the nation’s youth who have now resumed face-to-face learning, sports organizations, the medical fraternity and the homeless community.

At least six educational institutions were among the fifteen entities that received contributions from The Barbados Lottery. They include: The Learning Centre (home to one of IGT’s ASA computer centres), St. Giles Primary School PTA, Pro Shottas Soccer School, Bayleys Primary, Hilda Skeene Primary and Gordon Walters Primary schools.

Principal of The Learning Centre Ms. Arlene Arthur thanked The Barbados Lottery for its kind gifts.

“Thank you for your generous gift to The Learning Centre. We are thrilled to have your support through your donation of PPE equipment which will go a long way in keeping our school safe. For this, we are extremely grateful.”

Mrs. Gretchen Bailey-Jones, Principal of Gordon Walters Primary School, noted the drastic disruption that the pandemic has caused in children’s ability to interact with one another at school.

“I could never imagine that students would be unable to socialize and enjoy each other’s company in the same manner that we did while at school. COVID-19 has changed the way in which the entire world operates; social distancing, wearing of masks and continuous sanitization of hands have become the new norm,” Mrs. Bailey-Jones observed.