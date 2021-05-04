Temporary closure of bridge at Constitution Road

The Barbados Tourism Investment Inc. (BTI) advises the public that there will be a temporary closure of the bridge at Constitution Road between John Beckles Drive and Nursery Drive from Wednesday, May 5 to Friday, May 28.

The closure, due to the continuation of the Constitution River Project: Phase III, is to preserve public safety during the period of construction and is subject to extension, if weather conditions delay the scheduled works. As a result, the public is asked to note the following temporary traffic changes.

Motorists entering The City from Belmont Road, Halls Road or Martindale’s Road via Constitution Road will now be required to turn left onto John Beckles Drive, turn right onto River Road and proceed into The City. Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) en route to the Constitution River Terminal will travel along Halls Road, Roebuck Street and on to Crumpton Street to enter the terminal.

PSVs exiting the Constitution River Terminal will now turn left on to Constitution Road from Nursery Drive and travel on to St. Michael’s Row, turn left on to Bridge Street and turn left on to Fairchild Street.

South bound PSVs will continue right on to River Road and all others will travel left along John Beckles Drive.

Motorists will be permitted to commute from the junction at Crumpton Street to Nursery Drive and full access will be permitted to St. Michael’s Row, Church Street and Spry Street via Crumpton Street.

Pedestrian access will be permitted along the bridge; however, there must be strict adherence to the signage and the directions of the site personnel. The BTI thanks the public for its patience and cooperation and apologises for any inconvenience caused during the construction period. (BTI)