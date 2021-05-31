Sr Citizen murdered at Babylon Road, St Andrew

by Bajan Reporter / May 31st, 2021

On Friday 28th April 2021, at about 4:40 pm, police officers from the District F/Belleplaine Police Station began investigations about an unnatural death at Babylon Road, St. Andrew, where an 88-year-old man later identified as Rupert DaCosta Alleyne was discovered dead at his residence.

S U M M A R Y

On the aforementioned date and time, police received a phone tip off how a man was at a residence at Babylon Road, St Andrew lying in a pool of blood. On responding to this report, police visited the residence where they discovered the body of the deceased with injuries about his body.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the District ‘F’ Police Station at 433-1540, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or any Police Station.

