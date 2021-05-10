Search continues for Man missing at sea

Blackrock officers resume their search at Brighton Beach St. Michael in the area known as the Hot Pot where it was reported that sometime around 4:15 pm on Sunday 9th May 2021 a group of five young men went to the beach and two of them were in the water swimming when one of them got into difficulties and went under the water.

Efforts were made by his friend to assist him but he was unsuccessful, the man disappeared and never resurfaced. The search was postponed around 6:40 yesterday evening due to poor lighting conditions that came with sunset, it resumed at first light this morning…

Ambulance were summoned to assist the friend who complained of feeling unwell having taken in a lot of water. He was treated at the scene and discharged by the paramedics.

The search involves the Police Marine Unit and the Coast Guard.

The missing man is JAVONNE ANDRE JALANI MOISE 21 years of DASH VALLEY, ST. GEORGE he’s approximately 5’8″ tall, his hair is plaited in a corn row style, and he was bareback; at the time he was wearing a pair of yellow & red beach shorts.