Revised dates, web site from Barbados Motoring Federation

The Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF) published a provisional calendar for the rest of 2021 to allow competitors time to prepare, while discussions continue with Government bodies to clarify when spectators might return. Having made practical use of the down time caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, the Federation has developed a new web site, which is also launched today.

The revised calendar lists 36 events, the first of which ran since May 8th at the Vaucluse Raceway. Between the opening round of the BRC Autocross Championship at Bushy Park on Saturday, May 15th and Sunday 12th December all seven of the island’s organising clubs are intending to run points-scoring events counting towards a 2021 Championship, although some will feature fewer rounds than is customary. The clubs are the Barbados Association of Dragsters & Drifters (BADD); Barbados Auto Racing League (BARL); Barbados Karting Association (BKA); Barbados Rally Club (BRC); Bushy Park Motor Sports Inc (BPMSI); the Motoring Club of Barbados Inc (MCBI); the Vaucluse Raceway Motorsports Club (VRMSC).

“We are in regular discussions with Government’s Covid 19 monitoring unit at the Ministry of Health and Wellness and hope to meet them soon to clarify what protocols will need to be place to allow us to welcome spectators to events. Further announcements will be made in due course, but we felt it was important to publish the calendar now to give our competitors time to prepare.”

The BMF’s new web site, which can be found at https://bmf-fia.com/ will grow into a comprehensive source of information on the work of the BMF and the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile), the world governing body. Section headings include the 2021 BMF Calendar, Sport, with background on the island’s seven organising clubs, and Mobility, an important aspect of the FIA’s work, represented locally by the Barbados Automobile Association. Downloads will include official documents from the BMF, along with those from the FIA, including the International Sporting Code and updates on regulations and safety. There is also a Pay Online section, where competitors can pay their BMvehF subscriptions, either annually or for individual events, although entry fees and insurance will continue to be paid to organising clubs via Motorsport Services.