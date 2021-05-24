Police on lookout for Teenager from Woodbourne, St Philip

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing 15 year old Jaydan Otricia Barrow, from Berlin Road, Woodbourne, Saint Philip. She is a student of Graydon Sealy Secondary School.

She left the home of her mother Patricia Sealy at the same address sometime between 6:30 am and 11:00 am on Friday 21st May 2021 and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is known to frequent the Twelve Tribes of Israel church in Mason Hall, Street, Saint Michael.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Jaydan Otricia Barrow, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at telephone number 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or your nearest police station.