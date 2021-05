PINE PAYMENT CENTRE TEMPORARILY MOVING TO WARRENS

The Barbados Revenue Authority advises that the Pine Location will be closed from Tuesday, May 25, 2021 to facilitate building renovations. All Barbados Licensing Authority licensing matters will be facilitated at the Barbados Revenue Authority’s Ground Floor Warrens Tower II Location.

The public is advised to await updates as to the timing of the resumption of activities at the Pine Location.