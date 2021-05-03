NUPW’s 3rd Vice President takes aim at Helm, to chagrin of Incumbent

In view of the International celebration of Workers, an occasion that is also referred to as Workers’ Day or Labor Day, third Vice President of the National Union of Public Workers, Kimberley Agard, is publicly declaring her candidacy for the post of President in the upcoming general elections of the NUPW.

The decision to contest the post of Presidency stems from an immense sense of loyalty, responsibility and dedication to the Union. The determination to lead this team comes from the recognition that the NUPW is at a stage where its focus and the representation of its members has been sporadic and diluted.

Ms. Agard and her team members, who will be announced later, have a combined history of mature and steady leadership within various facets of the NUPW. These proven leadership qualities of the team will facilitate the restoration of the culture of engagement amongst the entire membership base as well as offer representation beyond just a voice in these trying and changing times.