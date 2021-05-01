No rugby, just yet! It’s only Common Sense…

The Barbados Rugby Football Union (BRFU) wishes to advise all players, coaches and supporters that the most recent Government COVID-19 update specifically prohibits the discipline, postponing a restart until further notice. Basketball and netball are the other prohibited team sports, while horse-racing and wrestling also remain forbidden.

The BRFU is committed to the safety of the entire Barbados rugby community and will follow Government directives in the face of this public health threat.

Local rugby supporters had been eagerly awaiting good news from the Government and were disappointed at this week’s announcement. “2021 is where plans go to die,” said one Barbados rugby supporter. “Everybody wants to get back on the pitch, but we always put safety first. Hopefully, we can get this thing under control very shortly. You can’t play rugby from a hospital bed.”

The BRFU-run Get Into Rugby (GIR) programme, which focuses on introducing new players to the discipline, also remains suspended, since face-to-face school classes are also paused. GIR Barbados focuses on primary and secondary schools, with tag tournaments (no contact) being a key part of their activities. In the past, very popular and successful tournaments were the highlights of the school year. The BRFU is a member of the Barbados Childhood Obesity Prevention Coalition and supports safe physical exercise and healthy diet to help our youth stay healthy and active.

In the meantime, the Executive of the BRFU continues to encourage all players to stay fit, and to follow all safety guidelines with respect to the volcanic ash fall and COVID-19.