New Metal Pearl 7’s instant scratch ticket offers exciting chances to win instant cash

The Barbados Lottery’s new $5 instant scratch ticket game “Metal Pearl 7s” offers players 15 chances to win up to $50,000 on one ticket. The all-new dual instant scratch ticket game is easy to play, and players can win instantly with a high amount of cash and prizes.

“We believe this new game will bring enhanced enjoyment for our players,” said Ferdinand Lord, Site Operations Manager, The Barbados Lottery. “Our instant scratch tickets offer different innovations for our players who have come to enjoy the variety of our lottery games. We believe this new engaging product will be welcomed as it provides 15 chances to win on one ticket. As a bonus, the dual face of the tickets is very visually attractive.”

The Barbados Lottery has sent seven “luxury” boxes with the new product to seven influencers across Barbados to mark this exciting new game. Along with the Metal and Pearl scratch tickets, each custom box has items of interest for the content creators. As each content creator showcases the product in their “unboxing” videos, Barbadians can learn how to play Metal Pearl 7s.

“We pride ourselves in offering an innovative suite of games for all our valued players,” added Mr. Lord, “and with just our promotional posters at retail agent locations, we have seen a lot of interest by both retailers and the wider public, so we believe this new game will be a major hit.”