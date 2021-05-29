NCF’s virtual colouring book on Barbadian festival goes viral

The National Cultural Foundation’s (NCF) Crop Over Activity Colouring Book for Children has gone global.

The digital version of the national book, which allows for colouring virtually and was first made available, last year, is being used outside of Barbados in places as far as Europe.

“I have seen that persons have been uploading to the site as well as making use of the drawing as well. One of the more interesting things is that it is being used around the world. We have persons from United States, Finland, Canada and all over. So, I truly thank the NCF for allowing me to be a part of this amazing project”, he said.

Users can log on to the digital book from their tablets, computers and mobile devices in the comfort of their home.

Clarke, who is director and head developer at his company Webstart, has worked on many other projects including the creation of the Carepoint a healthcare app currently used at clinics and the Repeat Visitors Database that tracks the arrival and stay of repeat visitors to Barbados.

However, he admits that working on this project was especially exciting as he sees endless possibilities for it.

“It has been exciting. It was an exciting opportunity. It was a lot to learn over a specific period. It was a way for me to challenge my own self as I am juggling some things.

“I really wanted to make sure that it would be something useful. I see some students are using it as well. Some people are coming to the site through the NCF website and others are using google classroom.”

Clarke hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus. He has been the recipient of many awards including: IDB Young Innovator Award (2015), Winner Digital Jam Caribbean (2014) and National Innovation Award (2011).

The developer is pleased with the success of the NCF’s colouring book especially the response to it. However, he is continuously thinking of ways to better what he has done.

“I have been exploring the ideas of having different colour books uploaded, improving some of the drawing aspects and targeting different demographics. I remember as a child there were some books that as you open they would flip up and start playing music. So there is an opportunity or artistes’ songs to be embedded,” Clarke said.