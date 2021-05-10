Missing Girl: Ershell Sergeant from near the Crane, St Philip

by DevilsAdvocate / May 10th, 2021

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing 16 year old Ershell Sargeant, from Collington Drive, Crane, Saint Philip. She is a student of Deighton Griffith Secondary School.

She was last seen about 2:05 pm on Monday 3rd May 2021, by her mother Narine Sargeant, 50 years, also of Collington Drive, Crane, Saint Philip, getting into a white motor car registration number P3519, driven by an unknown male outside of the entrance to the Deighton Griffith Secondary School. This car drove off in the direction of the Montrose area.

Ershell is about 5 feet tall, of dark complexion and thick build. She has broad shoulders, thick legs and is full-breasted. Her hair is dark coloured and she wears it in backwards cornrows. She has a round face, chubby cheeks, dark full eyes, thick dark eyebrows, thick lips, a small nose and normal ears which are both pierced three (3) times. She currently wears a gold bob earring in each. Ershell has a Barbadian accent and speaks in a loud manner. She has an erect posture and stands up as though she is bow legged.

Ershell is about 5 feet tall, of dark complexion and thick build. She has broad shoulders, thick legs and is full-breasted. Her hair is dark coloured and she wears it in backwards cornrows. She has a round face, chubby cheeks, dark full eyes, thick dark eyebrows, thick lips, a small nose and normal ears which are both pierced three (3) times. She currently wears a gold bob earring in each. Ershell has a Barbadian accent and speaks in a loud manner. She has an erect posture and stands up as though she is bow legged.

She was last seen wearing the uniform of the Deighton Griffith School, a pair of size 9 Reebok shoes with gold trim and at the time was carrying a flower-patterned haversack.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of 16 year old Ershell Sargeant, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at telephone number 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
FAWINST215030 Banking Banker Reimagined TIFF Session May 19 2021 468x80 V2

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • FAWINST215030 Banking Banker Reimagined TIFF Session May 19 2021 336x280 V2
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 Mompreneur
  • Poster7 120x600