Missing Girl: Ershell Sergeant from near the Crane, St Philip

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing 16 year old Ershell Sargeant, from Collington Drive, Crane, Saint Philip. She is a student of Deighton Griffith Secondary School.

She was last seen about 2:05 pm on Monday 3rd May 2021, by her mother Narine Sargeant, 50 years, also of Collington Drive, Crane, Saint Philip, getting into a white motor car registration number P3519, driven by an unknown male outside of the entrance to the Deighton Griffith Secondary School. This car drove off in the direction of the Montrose area.

She was last seen wearing the uniform of the Deighton Griffith School, a pair of size 9 Reebok shoes with gold trim and at the time was carrying a flower-patterned haversack.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of 16 year old Ershell Sargeant, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at telephone number 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.