MAXWELL, CH CH INCIDENT RESULTING IN MULTIPLE INJURIES

Personnel from Hastings/Worthing Police Station and the Criminal Investigations Department responded to an initial incident that was reported about 10:15 am on Wednesday 5th May 2021. The nature of the report was that a man who was acting strangely had assaulted an individual whilst at a business located at Worthing, Christ Church. Police responded and whilst doing so, received several other reports of individuals being assaulted by a man of similar description, all within the Worthing and St. Lawrence Gap area.

Police responded to the various reports and were able to apprehend a person of interest.

At least ten (10) persons received various lacerations and puncture wounds in eight (8) separate incidents all of which occurred consecutively. Of the injured, six (6) were visitors to the island four (4) were locals. Six (6) persons were treated at the respective scenes by paramedics and discharged. Four (4) were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where they are still being seen. Their injuries have been described by medical personnel as non-life-threatening.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Royal Barbados Police Force is appealing to anyone who might have been injured or witnessed or has any knowledge of any of these incidents to contact the Hastings/ Worthing Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7614 /7615.