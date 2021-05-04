Lockdown Blues? Gun Violence escalates… POLICE PROBE SHOOTING INCIDENT AT GREEN HILL CLOSE, SILVER HILL, CH CH

Police at the Oistins Police Station responded to a report of a shooting incident that occurred about 9:05 pm on Monday 3rd May 2021 at Green Hill Close, Silver Hill, Christ Church. Four (4) persons received gunshot injuries and were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.

Reports indicate that the victims were liming in an area between Blocks 1 and 2 Silver Hill Drive, Christ Church when unknown individuals opened fire causing injuries to the victims. A motor vehicle which was parked in the area was also damaged.

Anyone who may have information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.