In the shadow of 2018’s “Redwash,” Former BLP Campaign Mgr brags ‘The Democratic Labour Party has much to celebrate this year’

This year holds particular significance for the Democratic Labour Party (DLP). The party will celebrate its 60th (Diamond) Anniversary of being first elected to government in 1961, and the 50th (Gold) Anniversary of being elected as the first government under the single member constituency system.

The 1961 General Elections were the first held subsequent to Barbados being granted full self-government. They occurred under the old double member system in 12 constituencies. When all the votes were counted, the DLP emerged the winner, securing 14 of the 24 seats – the BLP got 5, the Ernest Mottley led BNP party 4, and 1 seat was won by an Independent. It is important to note that Premier and BLP leader Gordon Cummins lost his St. Thomas seat.

After this historic victory, the DLP undertook the mammoth task of laying the foundation on which a modern Barbados could strive and prosper. It’s enlightened and successfully implemented education policies included free access up to university study and free school meals. This differs in comparison to the colossal failure of Edutech with a $400M price tag incurred under the BLP led government.

The DLP quickly embarked on taking Barbados into Independence. A delegation travelled to England, comprising three St. Lucy heavyweights among others – National Hero, His Excellency Errol Walton Barrow, the Representative for St. Lucy, Sir James Cameron Tudor, and Sir Phillip Greaves, former Deputy Prime Minister and uncle of the current DLP President and Party Leader Verla De Peiza, who is also the candidate for the constituency of St. Lucy.

The question must be asked – where would our workers be today had it not been for the social net provided by the DLP government. Today, workers who have been laid off, or whose services terminated, benefit from financial assistance provided though the National Insurance Scheme implemented by the DLP. These are only some of the many achievements of the DLP.

After 50 years of single member representation St. Lucy now have a female vying to be its parliamentary representative. In its 50th year, the Democratic Labour Party has seen it fit to send its leading lady, Verla De Peiza as the candidate. I therefore, eagerly look forward to her success as the first female to represent St. Lucy in the House of Assembly.