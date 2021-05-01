ICONIC PERFORMERS BRING PEACE DURING THE PANDEMIC

Led by iconic thinkers in innovation, inspiration and entrepreneurial development, Guardian

Group, in association with Ross Advertising ReThink and the University for Peace, established by the General Assembly of the United Nations, continue into the third week to host a series of interactive webinars, dubbed “Pandemic of Performance“.

Thousands of people across the region continue to benefit from insightful discussions aimed at providing broad based support to individuals and small businesses most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sessions also examine unique ways in which individuals can explore how to turn adversity into personal and professional advancement.

Some of the world renowned experts presenting at the webinars include Dr. Tal Ben Shahar, best-selling author of Harvard University, who is also a professor and expert on positivity and happiness. UNESCO’s Ambassador of Art and certified Harvard University Coach, Dr. Guila Kessous has also been a featured speaker of the webinars which started on April 21 and are scheduled to end on May 12, 2021.

Other highly sought after presenters of the webinar series include Rich Braden, lecturer at Stanford Graduate School of Business; Mohit Mukherjee, founder of the University for Peace’s Centre for Executive Education, established by the General Assembly of the United Nations; and Ernie Ross, Innovator of Intangience™ branding methodology, certified and validated by the University for Peace, Centre for Executive Education.

According to Ayesha Boucaud-Claxton, Head, Group Branding and Communications of Guardian Group, “Guardian Group is extremely pleased to be associated with this series of seminars which continues to inspire, provide much needed comfort, guidance and expert advice in navigating the uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on. More than ever, our Caribbean nationals need this guidance and support as we all bind our hearts together to remain resilient during these unprecedented times.”

The Pandemic of Performance initiative is being gifted to the region and is freely accessible

to the public through an online registration that will allow participants to access the various

courses live via – https://www.intangience.com/pandemic-of-performance courtesy