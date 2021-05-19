Former BLP Campaign Manager suggests stories at CBC are disappearing?

Are news stories at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) being washed through the newly created Public Affairs Department? Are select stories being deliberately omitted from CBC’s coverage, unlike at the other media houses, where they are widely covered? Given my personal experience of what transpired over the past week, I am now forced to ask such questions.

On Sunday, May 2nd, 2021, a reporter of the CBC contacted me. She indicated that she was covering the move of Verla De Peiza to St. Lucy as the DLP’s candidate, and whether I would oblige her with a story. She indicated they were in St. Lucy on assignment getting the views of the residents on Ms. De Peiza. Many of the residents suggested that since I had recently endorsed Ms. De Peiza, they should also contact me for a follow up story on my endorsement and to bring an alternative perspective. To date, the story has not been aired. Am I surprised? Indeed not! Here is a summary of what I said during my interview with CBC:

I drew attention to the historical fact that this year represents the 50th anniversary of the first elections held under the single member constituency representation process. In all those 50 years, St. Lucy, the only parish and constituency that is named after a female, has never had a female representative. I was therefore thankful that the DLP honored residents by selecting their female leader as their candidate. I also spoke of some of her attributes, and strongly suggested that in this race, Ms. De Peiza is by far the more superior candidate. This level of endorsement, not only by me, but also many of the residents in St. Lucy, highly could have contributed to the decision not to the story.

While operatives at CBC may choose to limit its coverage of specific news stories, their efforts cannot permanently bury them. Balance and transparency may be absent, but the voice of the people will not be silenced.