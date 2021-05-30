Final Tax Clinic at Horatio Cooke Auditorium Tomorrow

by Bajan Reporter / May 30th, 2021

Tomorrow 31st May 2021 concludes the Barbados Revenue Authority’s series of tax clinics held at the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW), headquarters on Dalkeith Road. It also brings to a close the extended filing and payment deadline for 2020 Personal Income Tax (PIT) returns.

The clinics form part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to assist taxpayers through education and outreach. The Authority is therefore urging all taxpayers who need assistance with password resets as well as navigation in TAMIS, to take advantage of the offsite service.

The clinic will be in operation at this location from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Persons attending the clinic should walk with their identification card and their TAMIS information including the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and the registration email address.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • All Terrain 2021 May 336x280 1
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 Mompreneur
  • Poster7 120x600