Final Tax Clinic at Horatio Cooke Auditorium Tomorrow

Tomorrow 31st May 2021 concludes the Barbados Revenue Authority’s series of tax clinics held at the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW), headquarters on Dalkeith Road. It also brings to a close the extended filing and payment deadline for 2020 Personal Income Tax (PIT) returns.

The clinics form part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to assist taxpayers through education and outreach. The Authority is therefore urging all taxpayers who need assistance with password resets as well as navigation in TAMIS, to take advantage of the offsite service.

The clinic will be in operation at this location from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Persons attending the clinic should walk with their identification card and their TAMIS information including the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and the registration email address.