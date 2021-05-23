Fatal shooting of Policeman in Rose Hill, St Peter

Officers are investigating a fatal shooting at Rose Hill, St. Peter. This incident occurred about 9:05 last night, Saturday 22nd May 2021.

S U M M A R Y

The proprietor of a local establishment went to the home of the now deceased to alert him and summons his assistance to a situation where a number of armed men were about to rob his shop. The Police officer left his residence and beckoned assistance from a next door neighbour; as he neared the establishment, he was confronted by the suspects, who opened a hail of gun fire at him, he was struck and fell to the ground, and died on the spot. The assailants took his Police issued service firearm which fell on the ground next to him and made good their escape.

The Commissioner of Police, the senior Command and Rank and file of the RBPF expresses their heart-felt condolences to the immediate family relatives and friends of S/Sgt. (Ag.) Lewis on his tragic loss of life.

Police appeal to the general public for their assistance in bringing these perpetrators to justice. They are considered armed and dangerous. Any information which is connected to this series of events should be shared with the District E Police Station 419-1730, Police Emergency 211 or any police station.