Energy Conglomerate Emera and Training Guru SJPI sign MOU in St John

Emera Caribbean Renewables Ltd (ECRL) is making sure that students of the Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic Institute (SJPI) will benefit from crucial on the job training in the vital renewable energy industry.

During a launch event which was held at a soon to be commissioned 1 MW roof top solar site owned by CloudSolar Inc, located at Guinea Plantation, St. John, the SJPI and ECRL shared details of their recently signed 3-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The agreement, a first for ECRL, will ensure students benefit from hands on experience via industrial attachments in the areas of photovoltaic and battery installations. It also provides opportunities for job placement for some SJPI graduates, the development of training courses, and the awarding of ECRL sponsored student scholarships.

Neilsen Beneby, Renewable Energy Manager, Emera Caribbean explained, “We are planning to expose the SJPI students to on the job training, in addition to presentations on photovoltaic best practice, industry technological trends and site safety.” He added, “Our team is also looking forward to providing SJPI with technical guidance and installation services for the build-out of photovoltaic systems across their campus.”

“The SJPI is honoured to establish this partnership with Emera Caribbean, a leading energy provider in the region, for on the job training opportunities for our students in the area of renewable energy.” said Ian Drakes, Principal of the Samuel Jackman Institute of Technology.