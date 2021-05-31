Emergency Work Being Conducted This Afternoon at the Belle Pumping Station: 31/05/2021

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to inform the public effective today Monday, May 31st, it will be conducting emergency work at the Belle Station.

This work will require a shutdown of the station starts this afternoon from 4:00 pm. The Authority has tried to postpone the work as long as it could, however any further delay will severely affect supply to our customers.

Residents of some St. Michael, Christ Church and St. George districts may experience low pressure or water outages while work is being carried out and are advised to store some water to assist during the shutdown. Please visit the BWA’s Facebook page for the full list of possible affected districts.

Please note the Authority apologises for any inconvenience this emergency work may cause.