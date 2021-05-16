DESTRUCTION OF DRUGS IN POLICE CUSTODY? WITHOUT PREJUDICE, NO INITIAL ALERT

by AirBourne / May 16th, 2021

C A V E A T

This item was sent to many media houses as Fait Accompli, it was claimed no Media House accepted the Invitation for the Destruction of the purported substances. However, not only Yours Truly but Nation, Barbados Today and Loop categorically stated no invitation was received. We were then told the photos and release are good enough, I replied that oregano and coffee creamer in bags can look like anything else. The purpose for Media witnessing the demolition is to be alt to verify, since cannabis has a particular scent, etc. The entire WhatsApp conversation has been screenshot for verisimilitude and stored in different locations for safekeeping.

It was supervised by the commander of the Southern Division Acting Superintendent of Police Mr Elliot Bovell conducted the destruction by burning a total of nine thousand eight hundred and seventeen (9,817) Marijuana plants; one thousand one hundred and eighty-five kilograms (1,185 kgs) of compressed Cannabis and seventeen and a half kilograms (17.5 kgs) of Cocaine.
RBPF Destruction of Drugs 2021 05 14 6
RBPF Destruction of Drugs 2021 05 14 11
RBPF Destruction of Drugs 2021 05 14 15
RBPF Destruction of Drugs 2021 05 14 18
On Friday 14th May 2021, police personnel from the Drug Squad, the Anti-gun and Gangs Unit and the Bridgetown Division Criminal Investigations Department assisted by members of the Barbados Defence Force.

These drugs which were authorized for disposal came into the custody of the police via the various ports of entry, island-wide drug eradication programs and as a result of cases that were adjudicated throughout the court system and were officially ordered destroyed.

