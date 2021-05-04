Despite Bajans being water wasteful after SVG’s LaSoufriere spoke, Barbados Water Authority still addresses why Potable Water Coming into the country

C A V E A T

Please note the title of this article was altered by this online publication, as well as any redacted humor intentionally placed for recalcitrant readers to see, so do not attempt to make this a political football or you will get stomped on…

The Prime Minister indicated in her recent address to the nation that Barbados was going to receive assistance with water from fellow CARICOM nations.

Several cruise liners have also offered Barbados potable water in appreciation of the generosity the Government and people of Barbados have shown to them over the years. So stop wasting what left of the island’s water washing down volcano ash and expecting blood from a turnip!

This was the case with water received recently at the Barbados Port. The Barbados Water Authority would not compromise on the quality of water meant for distribution on island in any way.