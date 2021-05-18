Class win for Worswick on first outing in new Ford Fiesta

Two weeks after fellow Sol Rally Barbados regulars including Kevin Procter and Andy Scott returned to action in the Snetterton Stages, it was Nigel Worswick’s turn to end the prolonged break from rallying caused by the coronavirus pandemic as part of his planned build-up to Sol RB21, scheduled for September 25/26. With a best result of eighth overall and second in Modified 4 in Sol RB19 in his Ford Escort WRC, Worswick is keen to return for his 10th visit once everything falls into place.

Like Procter and Scott, he has acquired an ex-M Sport Ford Fiesta S2000T, in which he finished fourth overall and class-winner in last Sunday’s (May 9) CompBrake Motorsport Stages, a single-venue event at the Three Sisters Circuit in the north-west of England. Apart from one test late last year, Worswick has had very little seat time in his new car, which had been campaigned by Yorkshire’s Steve Petch since 2015.

He said: “This was my first rally for nearly two years (Sol Rally Barbados 2019 was my last), the first in this car, the first driving a left-hand-drive car and the first left foot braking, so I was expecting a bit of a learning day. I had the car set with too tail-happy diff settings to start with; we gradually optimised the diff settings and, around the same time, I started to drive a bit better – this was about two-thirds of the way through, unfortunately, but I was second-fastest of the last stage. As always, Paula Swinscoe did a perfect job co-driving and the service crew, Clive Molyneux, Philip Burton and Chris Thomas, did terrific work improving the car throughout the day.”

Worswick’s next outing is the Neil Howard Stages at Oulton Park in Cheshire on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31. Sponsored by Graham Coffey, another Barbados top 10 finisher – and another now equipped with a Fiesta S2000T – the event is the opening round of this year’s British Rally Championship and, as Worswick put it: “is rammed full with all the best cars and drivers from the UK and Ireland. There is just over two weeks, so I was pleased that the car ran faultlessly; with a couple of adjustments (launch settings and anti-roll bar), we should be good to go and hopefully get up to speed.”