CARICOM remembers late Anguilla Chief Minister Hubert Hughes as ‘Regionalist’

by Bajan Reporter / May 22nd, 2021

CARICOM extended condolences on the passing of the former Anguilla Chief Minister Mr Hubert Benjamin Hughes, who died earlier this month.

Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a message to Anguilla’s current Premier Dr Ellis Webster, extended the Community’s deepest condolences to Mr Hughes’ wife Norma and the Hughes family, as well as the Government and People of Anguilla, and described Mr Hughes as ‘an outstanding regionalist who devoted his life to the improvement of the people of his island’.

“The former Chief Minister was also a committed regionalist, and it was he who, in 1999, signed the Agreement bringing Anguilla into CARICOM as an Associate Member,” the Secretary-General said.

Since then, whenever in office, Mr. Hughes was a regular participant in and contributor to meetings of the Conference of Heads of Government,” he added.

Mr Hughes was Anguilla's Head of Government from 1994 to 2000 and 2010 to 2015, respectively, and served as a Member of the House of Assembly for 39 years.

Mr Hughes was Anguilla’s Head of Government from 1994 to 2000 and 2010 to 2015, respectively, and served as a Member of the House of Assembly for 39 years.

His contribution to the development of Anguilla was immense as he demonstrated an abiding commitment to the interest of the people of his island,” Ambassador LaRocque said.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • All Terrain 2021 May 336x280 1
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 Mompreneur
  • Poster7 120x600