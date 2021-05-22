CARICOM remembers late Anguilla Chief Minister Hubert Hughes as ‘Regionalist’

CARICOM extended condolences on the passing of the former Anguilla Chief Minister Mr Hubert Benjamin Hughes, who died earlier this month.

Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a message to Anguilla’s current Premier Dr Ellis Webster, extended the Community’s deepest condolences to Mr Hughes’ wife Norma and the Hughes family, as well as the Government and People of Anguilla, and described Mr Hughes as ‘an outstanding regionalist who devoted his life to the improvement of the people of his island’.

“The former Chief Minister was also a committed regionalist, and it was he who, in 1999, signed the Agreement bringing Anguilla into CARICOM as an Associate Member,” the Secretary-General said.

“Since then, whenever in office, Mr. Hughes was a regular participant in and contributor to meetings of the Conference of Heads of Government,” he added.

“His contribution to the development of Anguilla was immense as he demonstrated an abiding commitment to the interest of the people of his island,” Ambassador LaRocque said.