CARICOM Foreign Ministers engage US National Security Adviser

Foreign Ministers of CARICOM engaged with US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan over the weekend. The discussions, in which the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves participated, were viewed as introductory as well as an opportunity to exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of addressing the COVID19 pandemic and its economic effects through access to vaccines and to economic recovery financing. Matters relating to security and climate change were also discussed.

Ministers were particularly pleased with the reset of CARICOM-US relations as this was the second high-level interaction under the Biden-Harris administration which took office in January. Last month the Foreign Ministers met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

At Friday’s meeting, they emphasised the need for the relationship to be placed in an institutional framework to facilitate a regular and patterned schedule of meetings. Mr. Sullivan proposed regular high-level meetings including a Summit between CARICOM Heads of Government and the US President.