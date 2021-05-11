CARICOM CHAIRMAN, DR KEITH ROWLEY, PM OF TRINIDAD & TOBAGO CELEBRATES SELECTION OF NEW CARICOM SECRETARY-GENERAL

by Bajan Reporter / May 11th, 2021

Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) meeting virtually in Special Session on Tuesday 11 May unanimously agreed to appoint Dr. Carla Natalie Barnett as the 8th CARICOM Secretary-General.

<strong>Dr Barnett</strong>, a national of Belize, is the first woman and the first Belizean to be selected for the post. She will replace Ambassador Irwin LaRocque who is completing his second term. She will assume office on 15 August 2021.

Dr Barnett, a national of Belize, is the first woman and the first Belizean to be selected for the post. She will replace Ambassador Irwin LaRocque who is completing his second term. She will assume office on 15 August 2021.

Heads of Government in congratulating Dr Barnett on her selection, recognised the historic moment for the Community.

A former Deputy Secretary General of CARICOM, Dr Barnett was formerly vice president of the Belize Senate and has served in various ministerial capacities in her country’s government. She has also served as Financial Secretary of Belize and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Belize, as well as Vice-President (Operations) of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Dr. Barnett attained her Ph.D. in Social Sciences from the University of the West Indies, (UWI) Mona Campus in Jamaica. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Economics from the University of Western Ontario in Canada, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the UWI.

FAWINST215030 Banking Banker Reimagined TIFF Session May 19 2021 468x80 V2

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • FAWINST215030 Banking Banker Reimagined TIFF Session May 19 2021 336x280 V2
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 Mompreneur
  • Poster7 120x600